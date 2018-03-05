President Sargsyan sends message on the occasion of Young Yerkrapah members’ oath-taking ceremony

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a message on the occasion of Young Yerkrapah members’ oath-taking ceremony. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, Serzh Sargsyan particularly said,

“Dear members of Yerkrapah Volunteers Union and guests,

Dear newly recruited members of Young Yerkrapah organization,

I cordially congratulate you on this solemn oath-taking ceremony. This traditional event stands for a symbolic ceremony of baptism on the way to joining Young Yerkrapah. From today on, you are supposed to be our future citizens, dedicated to Homeland’s defense.

The ceremony is taking place on March 5, the birthday of Armenia’s National Hero Vazgen Sargsyan. I believe you will continue Sparapet’s patriotic undertakings and the good traditions of Yerkrapah Volunteers Union.

I want all of you to be proud and honored with the name of Young Yerkrapah, which first of all means responsibility and commitment. I wish you could put your youthful energy and zeal at the service of patriotic deeds in order to record ever new achievements”.

