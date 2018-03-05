Lyon Mayor honors memory of innocent victims of Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. The members of the delegation headed by Lyon Mayor Georges Képénékian who is in Yerevan on an official visit, accompanied by Yerevan Deputy Mayor David Ohanyan and members of the “Republican Party” and “Yelk” factions of Yerevan Council of Elders visited the Memorial Complex of Tsitsernakaberd where they laid a wreath at the memorial to the victims of the Armenian Genocide and flowers at the Eternal Flame commemorating the Holy Martyrs.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Yerevan Municipality, Georges Képénékian also visited the museum-institute of the Armenian Genocide where familiarized himself with the samples and made a note in the Commemoration Book of Honorable Guests of the Museum.

The Mayor of Lyon planted a fir-tree in the Memory Alley of Tsitsernakaberd.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan