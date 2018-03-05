Gagik Harutyunyan elected Chairman of Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. The first session of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia was held on March 5 at the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Judicial Department of the Republic of Armenia, the session was convened for electing the Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia from the 5 members previously elected by the National Assembly.

The Council unanimously elected Gagik Harutyunyan Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council of of Armenia by a secret ballot.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan