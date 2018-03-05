New Ambassador of Cyprus presents copy of credentials to Armenian FM

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador of Cyprus to Armenia Leonidas Markides (residence in Moscow) presented the copy of his credentials to Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian on March 5, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The FM congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and highly appreciated the bilateral relations between Armenia and Cyprus. The minister wished success to the Ambassador on his mission expressing hope that his activity will boost the bilateral mutual partnership.

The Ambassador thanked for the reception and wishes and assured that he will make the maximum efforts to promote the exemplary cooperation between Armenia and Cyprus.

The officials discussed issues relating to political dialogue, cooperation in international structures, development of commercial ties, expansion of legal framework, as well as the steps aimed at expanding the cooperation in the fields of tourism and culture.

FM Nalbadian and Ambassador Markides praised the role of the Armenian community in the development of Cyprus.

They both attached importance to the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement which opens new prospects for deepening the bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

During the meeting the officials exchanged views on the process of the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, the international community’s efforts on preventing crimes against humanity and genocides.

They also touched upon the upcoming Francophonie summit which will be held in Yerevan in October 2018.

The meeting agenda also included the issues relating the settlement of the Cyprus issue and the Karabakh conflict, as well as the mutual assistance of the two countries to the joint efforts of the international community made on this path.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan