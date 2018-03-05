Armenian Armed Forces ready to resist any encroachment - Colonel General Movses Hakobyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Armed Forces are fully prepared to counter any encroachment, Colonel General Movses Hakobyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, told reporters in the Yerablur military pantheon on the birthday of Commander (Sparapet) Vazgen Sargsyan, reports Armenpress.

He highly appreciated Vazgen Sargsyan’s contribution to the formation of the Armenian Army. “We are ready to resist any war and we not only run a defense policy, but also can counter any attack”, he said.

Commenting on the statements made by Azerbaijan, Movses Hakobyan said no serious changes have ever been made in the Azerbaijani foreign political statements. “They were “drinking tea” in Shushi, were “fishing” in Sevan since 1992. They always had a desire, but this doesn’t mean anything”, Hakobyan said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan