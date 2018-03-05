President-elect visits house-museum of Vazgen Sargsyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. President-elect Armen Sarkissian has visited the house-museum of National Hero of Armenia, Hero of Artsakh Vazgen Sargsyan. The President-elect is of no relation to Vazgen Sargsyan.

The President-elect has also visited the mother of Sparapet Vazgen Sargsyan.

March 5 is the birthday of the late Vazgen Sargsyan.

Vazgen Sargsyan was assassinated in 1999 when serving as Armenia’s Prime Minister.

Commemoration ceremonies are taking place nationwide. Earlier in the day President Serzh Sargsyan visited the Yerablur Pantheon with governmental officials where he honored the memory of Sparapet Vazgen Sargsyan.

Photos from social media account of Armen Sargsyan, younger brother of Vazgen Sargsyan.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan