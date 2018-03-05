ARF considers termination of ratification procedure of Armenian-Turkish protocols the greatest achievement of recent period

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. The ARF considers the termination of the ratification procedure of the Armenian-Turkish protocols as the greatest achievement of the recent period, ARF faction head Armen Rustamyan told reporters during the parliamentary briefings on March 5, reports Armenpress.

“I think we can also benefit from this, and this is obvious since Turkey’s real face was revealed, that country with its regime is far from the value system of the civilized world”, Armen Rustamyan said.

At the same time, he said Armenia and Turkey are neighbors and must eventually normalize the relations. “But this normalization cannot happen with the language of preconditions. I think the agreement should contain two very simple sentences relating to launching the process of normalizing the relations. If a protocol is signed, it should be stated very clearly that Armenia and Turkey establish diplomatic relations and start solving all issues existing between the two countries through these relations”, the ARF faction head noted.

He said there are numerous problems between the two countries which definitely need to be solved when establishing relations. According to him, the solution of all issues should be transferred to a field of interstate relations. “We have always supported establishing such relations”, he said.

On March 1, 2018 the National Security Council of Armenia endorsed the decision to terminate the process of ratifying the protocols “On Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Turkey” and “On Development of Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Turkey,” which were signed on October 10, 2009. President Serzh Sargsyan tasked the foreign minister to notify the Turkish side of Armenia’s decision. With a letter stating Armenia’s position on this issue President Serzh Sargsyan had notified all parties present at the signing ceremony, in particular, the Presidents of Russia, France, the USA and the Swiss Confederation, the President of the Council of the European Union and the Secretary General of the Council of Europe.

