President Sargsyan visits Yerablur military pantheon

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the birthday of Armenia’s national hero, Artsakh hero Vazgen Sargsyan on March 5, President Serzh Sargsyan visited the Yerablur military pantheon to pay tribute to the memory of the Commander (Sparapet), the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Accompanied by the high-ranking leadership of the Republic, the President laid a wreath at the tomb of the Commander.

The President also laid flowers for the memory of Armenian heroes fallen for the independence of the Fatherland. Thereafter, the President attended attended the ceremony of blessing of Young Yerkrapahs under the direction of the Catholicos of All Armenians in at St. Vardanants Martyrs Church in Yerablur.

President Sargsyan addressed congratulatory message on the swearing-in ceremony of the new members of the Young Yerkrapah structure.

The message runs as follows:

“Dear members of the Yerkrapah Volunteers Union and guests,

Dear new members of the Young Yerkrapah structure,

I warmly congratulate you on this solemn swearing-in ceremony.

This traditional ceremony is a symbolic baptism of becoming a young yerkrapah. From now on you are our citizens of tomorrow devoted to the defense of the Fatherland.

The ceremony is taking place on March 5 – the birthday of Armenia’s national hero Vazgen Sargsyan. I believe that you will loyally continue the great patriotic work of the Commander and the good traditions of the Yerkrapah Volunteers Union.

I wish all of you to bear the title of Young Yerkrapah with proud and dignity which first of all is responsibility and duty. I wish you to serve your youth power and energy for patriotic activities and reach new achievements”.

