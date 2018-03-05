ARF ready to discuss name of any candidate for PM who will be proposed by ruling party

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. The ARF faction of the Armenian Parliament is ready to discuss the name of any candidate for the Prime Minister who will be proposed by the Republican Party of Armenia, ARF faction head Armen Rustamyan told reporters during the parliamentary briefings, Armenpress reports.

He said the first discussions over the candidate for the PM will be held at the ruling coalition already nearly on April 9 when the incumbent President’s powers end. “According to the memorandum of the coalition, the right to nominate the candidate for the prime minister belongs to the Republican Party, but it’s natural that they should propose the candidate, and the coalition will discuss this issue. This will take place nearly on April 9. I think we will not release anything on this matter before April 9”, Rustamyan said.

He said the new governance system will launch on April 9, therefore, the issue of electing the PM will emerge after April 9. “The President-elect should also take office since he also must take part in this process”, the lawmaker said.

Asked whether the ARF is ready to discuss any other candidacy except from that of incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan, Armen Rustamyan said they are ready to discuss any candidacy that will be proposed by the Republican Party. “The right to nominate the candidate for the PM belongs to that party. We will discuss the issue linked with that concrete person”, he said.

President Serzh Sargsyan’s powers end on April 9, 2018 after which the President-elect Armen Sarkissian will take office. The deadline for nominating the candidate for the Prime Minister is from April 9 to 16. The election of the Prime Minister will be held at a special session on April 17.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan