Three international organizations to develop biotechnology in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. “FMD K & L Europe”, an aftercare beneficiary of the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA), signed a memorandum of understanding with Swiss “Sylex” and “Clinerion” companies to promote biotechnology in Armenia, the DFA told Armenpress.

In particular, three companies will cooperate in promoting investments in biotechnology and clinical research in Armenia and investment of the best international practice.

“The advanced technology, professional experience and capacity of our partners inspire confidence that this initiative will create new opportunities for industry development”, CEO of “FMD K&L Europe” Mr. KiritVelani said.

“The company's assessment of foreign investment is best expressed by bringing other foreign companies to Armenia, a good example of which is the trilateral program”, the DFA’s Aftercare team leader Mr. Hayk Mirzoyan noted.