US, Egyptian Presidents discuss Russia’s and Iran’s actions in Syria

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi discussed the actions of Russia and Iran in Syria during a telephone conversation on March 5, the White House said in a statement, TASS reports.

The two leaders agreed to work jointly on overcoming the humanitarian crisis in Syria.

“The leaders discussed Russia’s and Iran’s irresponsible support to cruel attacks by the Assad regime against the innocent civilians”, the White House said.

Trump and al-Sisi agreed to jointly work on overcoming the humanitarian crisis in Syria, reaching Arab unity and security in the region.

In addition, the heads of state also discussed the opportunities on strengthening the American-Egyptian partnership in economy and security.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan