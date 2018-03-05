Meghri to build historic-cultural reserve, boost tourism

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. A historic-cultural reserve is planned to be built in the “little neighborhood” of Meghri, a town in Syunik province, Armenia, town official Mkhitar Zakaryan told ARMENPRESS.

“Historic-cultural monuments are a driving force of tourism in Meghri, just like in the entire country. We have heritage dating back to the medieval and early medieval times here. There are ancient churches in the Shvanidzor, Alvank and Meghri communities. Two churches are currently under renovation in Meghri. One is funded by the US Embassy and in cooperation with the ministry of culture, and the other is funded by the French Country and Culture organization. The Izmirlyan Foundation is carrying out a major program in the little neighborhood of Meghri, it is already at the phase of launch. Major investments are being implemented in terms of developing historic-cultural tourism. A historic-cultural reserve is planned to be built in Meghri’s little neighborhood,” Zakaryan said.

He mentioned d that the potential for greater development of tourism is associated with the proximity of the area to Iran.

He mentioned the development of infrastructures to be important in order for the town to serve not only as a transit zone for Iranian tourists.

The local official said they are focusing on every tiny detail, and the menus of local restaurants will also include Iranian language, in addition to Armenian.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan