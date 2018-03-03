Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 March

Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces holds meeting with Chinese Ambassador


YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Colonel General Movses Hakobyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, on March 3 received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Armenia Tian Erlong, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues of bilateral interest were discussed.

The sides highlighted the high level of the Armenian-Chinese relations in almost all spheres of cooperation, including the defense.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration