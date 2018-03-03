Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces holds meeting with Chinese Ambassador

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Colonel General Movses Hakobyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, on March 3 received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Armenia Tian Erlong, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues of bilateral interest were discussed.

The sides highlighted the high level of the Armenian-Chinese relations in almost all spheres of cooperation, including the defense.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan