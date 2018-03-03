Kazakhstan’s President congratulates Armenia’s President-elect Armen Sarkissian

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev on behalf of the Kazakh people and personally himself congratulated Armen Sarkissian on being elected 4th President of Armenia, reports Armenpress.

In his congratulatory message the Kazakh President said: “The relations between Astana and Yerevan based on friendship and mutually beneficial partnership will continue developing for the benefit of our countries thanks to your active support”.

Nursultan Nazarbayev wished Armen Sarkissian success in this responsible position, and peace and prosperity to the Armenian people.

