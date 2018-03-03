Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 March

Football player Yura Movsisyan leaves Real Salt Lake


YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Yura Movsisyan, former football player of Armenia’s national team, left the Real Salt Lake, reports Armenpress.

The player and the club canceled the contract.

Movsisyan had some problems with Real Salt Lake head coach Mike Petke.

Movsisyan’s contract with the football club was to end in 2019.

