President Sargsyan receives President-elect Armen Sarkissian

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. President Serzh Sargsyan received Armen Sarkissian who has been elected 4th President of Armenia by the Parliament on March 2, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

According to the Constitution, Armen Sarkissian will take office on the last day of the incumbent president’s term.

Serzh Sargsyan congratulated Armen Sarkissian on being elected President of Armenia, wished him success and expressed confidence that the upcoming years are going to be years of the best achievements for Armenia.

“Dear Mr. Sarkissian, I sincerely congratulate you on being elected as the President of the Republic of Armenia. This, of course, is a very important event in the life of our people and state, and of course, is a very important milestone on the way of the establishment of the parliamentary democracy. I am confident you will fulfill at best the duties of the President of the Republic of Armenia.

During this period carefully following your meetings, I am just convinced that everything is going to be fine. 40 days are left before assuming the office. During these 40 days you can completely rely on the support of my staff, all our public officials and spend that time as you want since these difficult and honorable duties are being fulfilled for the benefit of our people. I once again sincerely congratulate you”, President Serzh Sargsyan said.

President-elect Armen Sarkissian thanked President Serzh Sargsyan for congratulations and wishes.

“Mr. President, let me once again thank you for your kind words which are also directed towards the future of our Fatherland. Of course, as you said, before being elected I had time not only to think, but also to act, to meet our compatriots in different countries, starting from Armenia, Artsakh, to meet both the leadership and individuals, different parties and Diaspora structures. Completing these meetings and today being elected as the next President of the Republic of Armenia, let me first of all express my gratitude to you, as the 3rd President of the Republic of Armenia, as a national hero and leader who dedicated 30 years of his life to his people, his Fatherland starting from the Artsakh liberation war up to today. And also let me express my gratitude for the constructive work especially during the years of your presidency you carried out. I say this, Mr. President, as a simple citizen of Armenia and the one who, meeting with separate compatriots at least over the past one and a half month, heard these words from many of them. Of course, your vision and changes of the recent years taking place in our Fatherland – transition to a new parliamentary system of governance which opens new doors for strengthening democracy, is highly appreciated.

Of course, Armenia’s membership to the Eurasian Economic Union, its deeper relations and agreements with the European Union, participation in many new international structures and the ongoing new positive changes in the economy in general enable to confidently look at the future and inspire me a great optimism that the future years, at least the seven years that I will serve as the President of Armenia, are going to be years of active work.

Mr. President, as I told you and many partners, I am ready to completely dedicate myself to this work within the frames of the presidential activity set by the Constitution, and invest my experience, knowledge in this important work. Work which is in fact the continuation of the years of the first, second and your presidency of the Republic”, Armen Sarkissian said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan