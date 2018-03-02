Maria Zakharova comments on question of appropriateness of Artsakh’s participation in negotiations on NK conflict

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the question of the appropriateness of Artsakh’s participation in the negotiations on peacefully settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, reports Armenpress.

At a meeting with reporters, asked whether she considers appropriate Stepanakert’s return to the negotiations, Maria Zakharova said Russia’s stance on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement is known: “It is expressed in respective documents that are on the website of the ministry of foreign affairs. If new details or developments emerge on this matter, we will definitely inform you”, she said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan