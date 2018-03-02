Armenia’s Vice PM participates in CIS Economic Council session in Moscow

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. The session of the CIS Economic Council was held in Moscow on March 2 which was attended by Armenia’s delegation led by Vice Prime Minister, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms Vache Gabrielyan, the government told Armenpress.

The session touched upon the further deepening and expansion of the cooperation of the CIS member states in a number of fields. In particular, issues relating to the agreement on development and regulation of intellectual property market between the CIS member states and the energy innovation development draft concept were discussed during the session.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan