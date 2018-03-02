Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-03-18

YEREVAN, 2 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 2 March, USD exchange rate down by 0.14 drams to 480.80 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.35 drams to 590.18 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 8.48 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.40 drams to 661.92 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 162.06 drams to 20215.3 drams. Silver price down by 2.00 drams to 252.2 drams. Platinum price down by 158.98 drams to 14978.88 drams.