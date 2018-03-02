President Sargsyan appoints new Ambassadors to Indonesia and Netherlands

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on March 2 signed decrees on appointing Dzyunik Aghajanyan Ambassador to Indonesia (residence in Jakarta) and Garegin Melkonyan Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands (residence in Hague), the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

According to the President’s another decree, Dzyunik Aghajanyan has been relieved from the posts of Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands and Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

The President also signed a decree on relieving Anna Aghajanyan from the post of Armenia’s Ambassador to Indonesia and Malaysia.

