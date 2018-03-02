Armenian, Georgian PMs hold talks in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan hosted the delegation of Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili on March 2 in Yerevan.

The two Prime Ministers held a private meeting, where the sides praised the level of friendly cooperation level between Armenia and Georgia and highlighted the development of trade ties.

The private meeting was followed by an expanded format meeting of the governmental delegations of both countries.

Welcoming the Georgian PM’s delegation in Armenia, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said:

“I am very happy and delighted to welcome you and your delegation in Armenia. Me and my colleague had a private meeting where we recorded that our bilateral relations are on a very high level and we must state that we have progress in these relations in the past years. The traditional friendship of our two peoples and this high level political relations are an extremely solid foundation for further development. The latest high level meeting and the horizontal relations between our colleagues are very pleasing. I am sure that our today’s meeting will be very constructive and promising. We have many things to do, we are very happy to welcome you, welcome in Armenia”.

Thanking for the warm reception, the Georgian Prime Minister said:

“Thank you Mr. Prime Minister, dear members of the government, I greet you all. It is a great honor for us to be in a country which is our century old friend. This year is an anniversary for both of our republics and I am sure that our two countries, both Armenia and Georgia, will mark the anniversary of declaring their first republics on a proper level. I am happy that the traditional and historical friendship of our two countries enable us to keep our political relations on a high level, as well as our economic relations. I am happy that our economic relations also have progress – we recorded a 33% growth of bilateral trade turnover during last year. And as my colleague mentioned, the potential is great, we can use this economic potential and I think our today’s meeting will contribute to it.”

Speaking on the prospect of development of bilateral economic partnership, Armenia’s PM Karen Karapetyan mentioned that Armenia’s economy is on a good trend of development, which is proved by the 2017 main macroeconomic indicators. The PM said that Armenia’s GDP growth in 2017 amounted to 7,5%, exports growth – 25,2%, imports growth nearly 28%, foreign trade turnover nearly 29%, industry growth 12,6%, service growth nearly 15%. Highlighting the 2017 growth in trade turnover volumes between Armenia and Georgia, PM Karapetyan underscored that active work is required for the development of both bilateral and regional cooperation. The Armenian PM said partnership with different integration unions, as well as the creation of the Meghri FEZ on the border with Iran enables using the privileges regimes by Armenia’s business environment, and it can also be interesting for the Georgian business community.

Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili congratulated his Armenian counterpart on the 2017 macroeconomic indicators and the economic growth, and mentioned that the development and progress of a neighbor and friend country is important for Georgia. According to him, the opportunities for increasing trade turnover volumes should be viewed in both bilateral and multilateral cooperation boosting context, and Georgia is interested in studying the privileges regimes mentioned by the Armenian PM and informing Georgian businessmen on the existing opportunities.

The Georgian PM also welcomed the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and Georgia, and expressed readiness to assist in its implementation.

The two PMs also discussed a wide range of issues concerning cooperation in the fields of energy, tourism, defense, transportation, healthcare and humanitarian issues.

The sides highlighted the development of energy partnership in bilateral and multilateral formats.

The Armenian and Georgian PMs concurred that there is great potential in the tourism sector, and agreed to boost contacts between state agencies of the sector. They also exchanged ideas over designing mechanisms of public sector-state sector cooperation, healthcare, exchange of experience in cybersecurity.

The Armenian PM thanked Georgian authorities for preserving Armenian cultural heritage, namely restoring the P. Adamyan Armenian Drama Theater. The Georgian PM said that Georgia is proud with the history of cooperation and existing friendship with ethnic Armenian countrymen, who have had huge contribution in the development of Georgia throughout centuries.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan