Armen Sarkissian is Georgia’s friend – PM Kvirikashvili welcomes election of next president

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili welcomes the ongoing reforms in Armenia and the election of Armen Sarkissian as the country’s next president.

“I would like to respond to the reforms which are underway in Armenia, I would like to welcome the successful elections, Armen Sarkissian, who is also a friend of Georgia. The elections have already taken place in the parliament, and I wish our friend country to successfully complete the reforms which it began,” the Georgian PM said after holding talks with Armenian counterpart Karen Karapetyan.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan