Artsakh’s Bako Sahakyan congratulates Armenia’s President-elect Armen Sarkissian

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan congratulated Armenia’s Armen Sarkissian on being elected 4th President of Armenia on March 2, the Artsakhi presidential office said.

“On behalf of the people and authorities of Artsakh, I wholeheartedly congratulate you on being elected to the position of President of Armenia.

I am sure that your great life and work experience, deep and multilateral skills and human qualities will be the important guarantees of the full and effective implementation of your duties.

I hope that during your presidency the development and strengthening of Armenia will continue, the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity will be strengthened, and numerous strategic projects will be initiated.

Once again I congratulate you Mr. Sarkissian and I wish you good health, successes in your work and all the best,” the Artsakh President said in a letter.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan