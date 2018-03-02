‘Sarkissian’s citizenship shouldn’t have been subject of discussion’ – Vice Speaker

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament Arpine Hovhannisyan says the citizenship issue of President-elect Armen Sarkissian shouldn’t have become a subject of discussion because he had presented all required information.

Speaking to reporters in the parliament, Hovhannisyan stressed that the president-elect had presented all basis, in accordance to which his citizenship matter shouldn’t have become a subject of such great discussion.

“Under the British law, the citizenship is renounced immediately upon request for dual citizenship holders in case of non-native Brits,” she said.

Commenting on arguments that the opposition is demanding Sarkissian to present the documents proving that he has indeed renounced his British citizenship and is holding solely Armenian citizenship, Hovhannisyan said: “Whether or not Mr. Sarkissian will find it appropriate to publish those documents and at what phase he will find it appropriate are questions which are addressed not to me, but to Mr. Sarkissian”.

Armen Sarkissian was elected by the Parliament of Armenia on March 2. 90 lawmakers voted in favor, while 10 voted against his candidacy.

He is of no relation to incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan.

