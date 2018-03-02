Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 March

Armenian U19 football team to participate in Dubai Cup Int’l


YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian U19 football team will take part in the Dubai Cup 2018 International Tournament.

The Armenian team will participate in the event March 20-28.

Armenia’s opponents at the Dubai tournament will be the U19 teams of Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and the UAE.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration