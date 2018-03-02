President-elect Sarkissian to be sworn into office April 9

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. President-elect Armen Sarkissian will be sworn into office on April 9 at a special session in the parliament of Armenia, Speaker Ara Babloyan said after the election results were announced.

“The President of Armenia will take office at a special session of the National Assembly, which will be convened on the last day of the incumbent president’s term. Therefore, the special session will be convened April 9,” Babloyan said.

Vice Speaker Arpine Hovhannisyan said when the incumbent president’s term ends and the president-elect will take office, the government will resign.

Armen Sarkissian was elected by the Parliament of Armenia on March 2. 90 lawmakers voted in favor, while 10 voted against his candidacy.

Armen Sarkissian is of no relation to incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan