President-elect Armen Sarkissian vows to devote vast life experience for serving the people of Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. President-elect Armen Sarkissian vows to devote his vast life experience and knowledge for the full implementation of presidential duties and serving the citizens and all people of Armenia.

Speaking after the voting results were announced in the Parliament, Armen Sarkissian emphasized that he expects the support of lawmakers and the Armenian people.

“I expect also your support and our people’s support and participation in all our future victories which will be for the benefit of our state and people,” Sarkissian said.

The President-elect thanked all Members of Parliament who took part in the voting.

“I thank all those who voted both in favor and against. I would like to thank all of you for your important contribution in the process of important changes in our country,” he said.

Armen Sarkissian was elected by the Parliament of Armenia on March 2. 90 lawmakers voted in favor, while 10 voted against his candidacy.

Armen Sarkissian is of no relation to incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan.

