Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 March

Armenian weightlifting team off to Ukraine for training camp


YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s national men’s weightlifting team has departed to Ukraine for a training camp.

The training camp will last 16 days, and will include both adult and youth athletes.

Andranik Karapetyan will miss the training camp due to an injury.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration