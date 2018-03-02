President Sargsyan congratulates on Diplomat's Day

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has congratulated the contry’s diplomats on Diplomat’s Day.

“Dear diplomats,

I congratulate you on the occasion of your professional holiday.

Since independence Armenia’s diplomacy has had important achievements, as result of which our country presents itself today in the international arena as a reliable, predictable and responsible partner. Diplomats serving in the central apparatus of the ministry of foreign affairs and in the nearly 6 dozen foreign representations have their role in it. Your dedication and service is noticeable and appreciated.

Expectations are high from Armenian diplomats in efforts of providing relevant conditions for the peaceful and stable development of our country, strengthening of Armenia’s reputation in the international arena and solution of issues of vital significance for our people.

We still have lots to do especially in the direction of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and international recognition of the free self-determination right of the people of Artsakh.

Just like in previous years, our diplomatic agenda in 2018 will be rather busy. Yerevan will host the La Francophonie international organization summit in October, which will be unprecedented in the history of independent Armenia with its size and certainly results. I expect you to contribute to the high level of organization of this event with your determination and vigor.

Dear diplomats,

I wish productive activity to you, strength and vigor in your mission of serving the Republic of Armenia for the safe and prosperous future of our country,” the President said in a statement published by the president’s office.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan