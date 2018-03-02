Turkey once again signed under historic mistake – Historian Taner Akcam’s exclusive commentary to ARMENPRESS

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Turkey has once again signed under a historic mistake by failing the Armenian-Turkish protocols process, Turkish historian Taner Akcam told ARMENPRESS in an exclusive commentary.

Akcam stressed that by announcing the termination of the ratification process, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan announced something which was already clear.

“Immediately after the Turkish government’s statements the protocols were killed and made into an empty piece of paper. The history of mankind is full of hundreds, even thousands of similar missed chances. This was also a chance which was missed. We are left to only say – it’s a shame, and repeat – Turkey has once again signed under a historic mistake,” Akcam said.

On March 1 President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has signed a decree on terminating the procedure of conclusion of the “Protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Turkey” and “Protocol on development of relations between of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Turkey”.

Araks Kasyan

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan