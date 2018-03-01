Armenia presidential election: Voting to kick off 10:30, March 2

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian lawmakers will vote to elect the 4th President of Armenia at 10:30, March 2, chairman of the temporary counting committee of the parliament Gagik Melikyan said.

“The voting will take place in the hall adjacent to the parliament’s main session hall at 10:30 until 11:30,” he said.

Lawmakers will vote with one ballot, in favor or against the candidacy of Armen Sarkissian.

Earlier in January Armen Sarkissian, Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, was offered by incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan, who also serves as President of the country’s ruling Republican Party, to be the party’s candidate for the upcoming presidential elections. Sarkissian initially requested a brief period of time for pondering the offer, and in the meanwhile held various meetings with political parties, civil society representatives, Diaspora structures and others, and subsequently agreed to be nominated.

Few days later the HHK and the ARF, the ruling coalition, officially nominated Sarkissian’s candidacy for the presidential election.

The election will take place March 2 in the parliament.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan