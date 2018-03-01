Armenian Embassy participates in 25th International Book Fair in Minsk, Belarus

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Embassy in Belarus is taking part in the 25th International Book Fair which is being held in Minsk from February 28 to March 4, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Books about the Armenian culture, history, literature and renowned Armenians are presented at the Armenian pavilion. A special attention was paid on the topics relating to the Armenian Genocide, the Karabakh conflict, the Sumgait Pogroms and the distortion of history by Azerbaijan.

The opening ceremony of the Book Fair was attended by Armenian Ambassador to Belarus Oleg Yesayan, heads of diplomatic missions in Belarus, members of the Belarusian government, diplomats, writers, students and etc.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan