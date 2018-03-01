New investment program worth 106 million AMD to be implemented in light industry field

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. The government allowed the Hello Ltd. to use from the privilege on exempting the imported technological devices, their components and supplementing parts, raw materials from customs duties within the frames of the ongoing investment program in the priority field, reports Armenpress.

Minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan said the company will use the imported products in the light industry by making nearly 106 million AMD investments.

“It is expected to increase the number of jobs by 6 with 70.000 AMD average salary. According to the program some part of the production, 138 million AMD, will be sold in Armenia, and the remaining part, 113.8 million AMD, will be exported to Russia and to Georgia (40 million AMD)”, the minister said.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan