Armenia has well-aware and viable civil society, says Sarkissian

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. One of the achievements of the past years in Armenia is creation of the civil society, presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian said during parliamentary debates on the election of the 4th President of Armenia.

“We have a viable civil society which knows its place and role in the country’s political system and is aware of the social-civil problems, which is destined to have a great role in Armenia’s democracy. It is necessary that we, each of us, be representatives of the ruling power, the opposition, the civil society, the media, be able to fully understand and bear the share of responsibility which he has for the development of the country, by also not avoiding to display initiatives in certain cases.

Being a citizen is one of the unique resources which will free us from the phenomena of seeking guilty and responsible people in every matter, presenting some demands to others. Being citizens is our absolute necessity”, he said.

Sarkissian reminded that at times of crises throughout the history, Armenians have become a fist, united and responsible, and cited the 2016 April War, when Azeri forces attacked Artsakh.

“In April, every Armenian, young or old, once again became citizens and stood up for the defense of our country – Artsakh. Of course, this isn’t solely an Armenian occurrence, but I believe that it is important for all of us to be citizens, today and tomorrow, not just at times of danger”, he said.

Earlier in January Armen Sarkissian, Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, was offered by incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan, who also serves as President of the country’s ruling Republican Party, to be the party’s candidate for the upcoming presidential elections. Sarkissian initially requested a brief period of time for pondering the offer, and in the meanwhile held various meetings with political parties, civil society representatives, Diaspora structures and others, and subsequently agreed to be nominated. Few days later the HHK officially nominated Sarkissian’s candidacy for the presidential election.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan