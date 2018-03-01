Small country – global nation, presidential candidate Sarkissian presents vision if elected

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian vows to use his entire vigor, years of experience for the benefit of solving national issues Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora, if elected.

“I will work and I will try to do everything in order for my activity to be within the boundaries of the Constitution, I will work honestly and sincerely, I will be someone who is fulfilling not only the duties of the president, but also the supreme duty of a citizen of the Republic of Armenia – first of all to be a citizen of this state”, Sarkissian said.

He stressed that he will also try to represent the interests of the Armenians of Artsakh and to some extent also be a president bearing their moral support.

“I will do everything to become the president of our Diaspora Armenians, aiming at realizing national unity and making our country into one nation, one people, a country having one future – small state, global nation. I am certain, if we make the right steps the 21st century will be ours”, Sarkissian said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan