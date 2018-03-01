Presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian dreams to see Armenia as dynamically developing and intellectual country

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian dreams to see Armenia as a dynamically developing and intellectual country, reports Armenpress.

“Armenia, as an independent entity of the international law, must further strengthen its positions as an independent and democratic state”, Sarkissian said during the parliamentary debates on the election of the 4th President of Armenia.

He added that the Armenian language is an important national and state value and pillar.

Talking about the issues of the Armenian Diaspora, Armen Sarkissian said it undergoes a stage of dynamic changes and constantly faces new challenges. “It’s enough to see what is happening in the Middle East, the migration policy changes taking place across the world, starting from the US up to Latin America and Europe. It’s also a fact that only small part of the Diaspora’s potential is utilized for Armenia’s development. Coordinated actions must be carried out for directing this huge potential to solutions of important issues”, the presidential candidate said, adding that both the state and the Diaspora structures should have a concrete program on this matter.

The election of the 4th President of Armenia will be held on March 2.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan