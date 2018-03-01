‘Armen Sarkissian has been a true pioneer in all sectors’ – Lawmakers debate election of 4th President

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Debates on the election of 4th President of Armenia kicked off in the parliament.

Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of the Republican Party (HHK) faction presented the presidential candidate to Armenia’s lawmakers.

“Today is a historic day because for the first time we must elect the President of Armenia in the National Assembly. On behalf of the Republican Party and the ARF, I have the honor to present the candidate for 4th President of Armenia,” Baghdasaryan said.

He reminded that the ruling party decided to nominate Armen Sarkissian’s candidacy during the January 18 Executive Body session of the HHK.

“On behalf of the political force which comprises majority in the National Assembly, President Serzh Sargsyan offered Armen Sarkissian to approve the proposal on nominating his candidacy for President of Armenia. After nearly a month of meetings with political parties, civil, charity, scientific and business circles representing the wide circles of the society, he expressed readiness at the February 16 meeting with the President to be involved in this responsible task with his entire vigor,” Baghdasaryan said.

The HHK official added that Armen Sarkissian has been a true pioneer in all sectors. Baghdasaryan quoted President Serzh Sargsyan’s earlier comments on what standards the future president should have, mentioning that Sarkissian truly has all those standards.

Earlier in January Armen Sarkissian, Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, was offered by incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan, who also serves as President of the country’s ruling Republican Party, to be the party’s candidate for the upcoming presidential elections. Sarkissian initially requested a brief period of time for pondering the offer, and in the meanwhile held various meetings with political parties, civil society representatives, Diaspora structures and others, and subsequently agreed to be nominated. Few days later the HHK officially nominated Sarkissian’s candidacy for the presidential election.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan