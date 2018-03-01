Walmart raises age for firearm buyers amid renewed gun control debate in US

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Walmart Inc. ,the largest U.S. retailer, joined Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. in raising the minimum age to purchase firearms to 21 after the massacre at a Florida high school that has reopened a fierce debate over gun control in America, Reuters reports.

Walmart said that “in light of recent events” it was raising the age for purchasers of firearms and ammunition to 21 from 18. The retailer is also was removing items from its website that resemble assault rifles, including non-lethal airsoft guns and toys.

Walmart stopped selling assault firearms and accessories in 2015 and only sells handguns in Alaska.

Dick‘s, a U.S. retailer of camping supplies, sporting goods and guns, will stop selling assault rifles and high-capacity magazines. It will not sell any guns to people under age 21, the company’s executives said.

The announcement comes after the latest school shooting in the US, when a gunman killed 17 people in a Florida school. The shooter had earlier purchased the firearm legally.

