More than 30 Trump aides stripped of access to top secret intel

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. More than 30 aides to US President Donald Trump have been stripped of access to top secret intelligence, sources told Bloomberg.

The officials have been notified that they will be downgraded to lower-level “secret” interim security clearances, Bloomberg reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

None of the officials has been asked to leave the administration and their portfolios on top secret matters will be distributed to other staff members, they said.

Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, is among those officials whose security clearance has been downgraded as a result of the new policy on interim clearances set by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, said another person familiar with the material.

The move comes as the White House weathers intense criticism over its handling of sensitive intelligence after ex Staff Secretary Rob Porter was permitted to keep his clearance for months even though the FBI said it had provided the White House a report including allegations of domestic violence from his two ex-wives, Bloomberg reported.

