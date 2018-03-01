Parliament session begins, MPs to debate election of 4th President of Armenia – LIVE

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. The third session of the four-day sitting of the Parliament has kicked off on March 1, reports Armenpress.

92 MPs were registered.

At the beginning of the session the issues discussed the previous day will be put up to voting.

Thereafter, the lawmakers will debate the issue of the election of the 4th President of Armenia.

Armen V. Sarkissian has been nominated for the position of the President of Armenia by the written application of 65 MPs of the Republican Party of Armenia and the ARF factions. The debate will launch on March 1, at 10:30, and the voting will take place on March 2.

During today’s session the Parliament will also debate the issue of election of the member of the Constitutional Court. Hrayr Tovmasyan has been nominated for the post of the member of the Constitutional Court.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan