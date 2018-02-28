Armenian FM, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights hold meeting in Geneva

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of foreign affairs Edward Nalbandian had a meeting with Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva, the foreign ministry told ARMENPRESS.

At the meeting, the UN High Commissioner welcomed Nalbandian and highly praised Armenia’s consistent efforts aimed at protection of human rights and welcomed Armenia’s initiative steps aimed at prevention of genocides and crimes against humanity.

FM Nalbandian present to Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein Armenia’s new Genocide Prevention Resolution for the 37th Sitting of the Human Rights Council on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

The agenda of the meeting also included the implementation process of the constitutional reforms in Armenia and the transitioning to a parliamentary administration system.

Minister Nalbandian reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to further strengthen democratic institutions, rule of law, the judicial system, effective governance, and continue reforms by relying on the support of colleagues, including the UN.

The sides also addressed the situation in the Middle East and the migration flows. In this context the UN High Commissioner spoke positively about Armenia’s practice of receiving migrants and integration programs.

