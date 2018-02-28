Artsakh in the European Parliament: Conference dedicated to Nagorno Karabakh kicks off in Brussels

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The ‘Nagorno Karabakh and the EU: 1988-2018 – Summary of 30 years of EU policy on NK conflict’ conference has kicked off in the European Parliament. The conference is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement.

Two sessions will be held. The event organized by European Friends of Armenia (EuFoA) and the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Europe branch will feature remarks by Members of the European Parliament Frank Engel (Luxembourg), Jaromir Stetina (Czech Republic), Eleni Theocharous (Cyprus), Lars Adaktusson (Sweden), Paul Meerts, representative of the Clingendael Netherlands Institute of International Relations, Licinia Simao from the Coimbra Institute and journalist Tsvetana Paskaleva.

The parliamentarians and experts will present facts about the European Parliament’s attitude towards the 1988-1991 crisis, will examine the current policy for the conflict, and will discuss several consultations aimed at creating mutual trust and encouraging peace between the peoples of Armenia, Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan