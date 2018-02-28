Armenian parliament calls on int’l community to condemn Azeri crimes - MPs adopt statement

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. A parliamentary statement on Condemning The Azerbaijani crimes against Armenians, authored by all factions, was debated and unanimously adopted by Armenian MPs during today’s session.

Chairman of the foreign relations committee of the parliament Armen Ashotyan delivered remarks, pointing out the symbolism behind the fact that the parliament is debating the draft statement on the 30th anniversary of the Sumgait pogroms.

“All political factions have joined this statement because this is one of those important issues when internal political disagreements are shifted to the background and the imperative of national state interests comes forth,” Ashotyan said.

The statement clearly mentions all Azerbaijani state-sanctioned crimes against Armenians, crimes which are viewed as a manifestation of a continuous policy of annihilation and displacement of Armenian people from their home, which has begun since 1918 and has continuous nature.

“The Armenian Parliament condemns the mass violence, murder and displacements committed by Azerbaijan against the peaceful population, as well as the Armenophobic racist policy and aggressive military actions unleashed against Nagorno Karabakh,

Commemorates the memory of the innocent victims and calls on parliament, parliamentary assemblies, international organizations and human rights structures to condemn the continuous crimes committed by Azerbaijan against the peaceful population with violations of international humanitarian rights, which threaten the security, stability and development of not only the Armenian people, but also the entire region,” the statement reads.

Ashotyan said the statement will be available in foreign languages also.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan