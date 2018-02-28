Supreme Judicial Council members take oath of office after election

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian lawmakers elected 5 members of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Chairman of the temporary counting committee Gagik Melikyan released the voting results. 98 lawmakers were participating in the voting.

“96 Members Of Parliament voted in favor of Gagik Harutyunyan’s candidacy, 2 Members Of Parliament voted against,” Melikyan said, adding that Harutyunyan has been elected as member of the Supreme Judicial Council for a 5-year term.

90 MPs voted in favor of Gevorg Danielyan as the second member of the council. 7 MPs voted against and one ballot was declared invalid. Danielyan was elected to the Supreme Judicial Council for a 5 year-term.

The third candidate was Liparit Melikjanyan, who was also elected to the council for a 5-year term with 82 votes in favor and 15 against. Only one ballot was declared invalid.

86 MPs voted in favor of Hayk Hovhannisyan, who was the candidate for the 4th position. Hovhannisyan was elected to the council for a 3-year term with 11 votes against and one ballot being invalid.

Sergey Meghryan was elected for the 5th position in the council for a three year term. 87 MPs voted in favor, 10 voted against and one ballot was declared invalid.

The newly elected members of the Supreme Judicial Council assumed office after a swearing-in ceremony.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan