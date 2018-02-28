Belgium’s national carrier considers re-launching Brussels-Yerevan flight

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Sergey Avetisyan, director of Armenia’s General Department of Civil Aviation (GDCA) held a meeting with Brussels Airlines Vice President Herman Carpentier, the GDCA told ARMENPRESS.

At the meeting the sides discussed re-launching the Brussels-Yerevan-Brussels flight by the Belgian national carrier.

The Brussels Airlines vice president said that the company is seriously considering the possibility of launching the flight, especially taking into account that positive developments are taking place in the Armenian aviation market in the recent years and that the pace of growth of passenger flow can positively impact profitability of flights linking Armenia to Central Europe.

Sergey Avetisyan expressed readiness to assist the Belgian airline in organizing flights and mentioned that in case the Armenia-EU common aviation zone deal is signed the GDCA will create more favorable conditions for expansion of flight routes.

Marcelo Wende, manager of the Armenian International Airports was also in attendance and offered his assistance for organizing the flights.

