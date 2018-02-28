President of Artsakh honors memory of victims of Sumgait Pogroms

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Sumgait Pogroms, President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on February 28 visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex where he laid flowers at the monument of the innocent victims, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sahakyan was accompanied by Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan and other top officials.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan