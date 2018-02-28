Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 February

President of Artsakh honors memory of victims of Sumgait Pogroms


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Sumgait Pogroms, President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on February 28 visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex where he laid flowers at the monument of the innocent victims, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sahakyan was accompanied by Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan and other top officials.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration