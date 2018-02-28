Iran builds new military base outside Damascus – Fox News

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. According to US media, Iran has established a new permanent military base in Syria which houses hangars for storing missiles.

According to Fox News, the facility is located 12km north east from Damascus. Fox News even posted satellite images allegedly showing the base.

Another similar Iranian base was discovered last year near Damascus, which was destroyed by Israeli airstrikes, according to Fox News.

Israel has accused Iran in building factories of precision guided missiles in Syria and Lebanon.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan