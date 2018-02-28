Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 February

Voting on electing members of Supreme Judicial Council begins in Parliament


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The voting on electing 5 members of the Supreme Judicial Council has kicked off in the Armenian Parliament on February 28, Armenpress reports.

The ruling coalition – the Republican Party and the ARF, have nominated the candidacies of Gagik Harutyunyan, Gevorg Danielyan, Liparit Melikjanyan, Hayk Hovhannisyan and Sergey Meghryan.

The voting began at 10:30 and ends at 11:30.

