Voting on electing members of Supreme Judicial Council begins in Parliament

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The voting on electing 5 members of the Supreme Judicial Council has kicked off in the Armenian Parliament on February 28, Armenpress reports.

The ruling coalition – the Republican Party and the ARF, have nominated the candidacies of Gagik Harutyunyan, Gevorg Danielyan, Liparit Melikjanyan, Hayk Hovhannisyan and Sergey Meghryan.

The voting began at 10:30 and ends at 11:30.

