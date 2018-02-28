MPs to elect members of Supreme Judicial Council

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The second session of the 4-day sitting began in the Armenian parliament with 94 MPs in attendance.

Lawmakers are expected to elect five members of the Supreme Judicial Council at 10:30-11:30.

The Republican Party and the ARF factions have nominated the candidacies of Gagik Harutyunyan, Gevorg Danielyan, Liparit Melikjanyan, Hayk Hovhannisyan and Sergey Meghriyan.

Later at 13:00 lawmakers will elect a chairman for the state-legal and human rights protection committee of the parliament.

The Republican Party (HHK) has nominated ex Prosecutor General Gevorg Kostanyan for the position. If elected, Kostanyan will substitute Hrayr Tovmasyan, who has been nominated to serve as member of the Constitutional Court.

MPs will also debate the draft statement on the 30th anniversary of the Sumgait Pogroms, which was earlier approved by the foreign relations committee.

At 16:30 a Q&A with Cabinet members will kick off.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan