Church of the Holy Sepulchre reopened after 3-day protests

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The Church of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem reopened February 28 early morning after 3-days protests as the city officials said they would begin tax collection from Church properties.

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre was closed on February 25 indefinitely as the Jerusalem City Hall said it would impose real estate tax on church premises.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu agreed with Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat to establish a team led by Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi, with the participation of all the relevant parties, to find a solution to both issues, The Jerusalem Post reported.



In the meantime, the municipality has frozen its tax collection efforts, and legislation concerning the sale of church property will be suspended.

After the Israeli PM’s statement, church leaders responded by saying:

“We, the heads of Churches in charge of the Holy Sepulchre and the status quo governing the various Christian holy sites in Jerusalem – the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate, the Custodian of the Holy Land and the Armenian Patriarchate – give thanks to God for the statement released earlier today by Prime Minister Netanyahu and offer our gratitude to all those who have worked tirelessly to uphold the Christian presence in Jerusalem and to defend the status quo,” as quoted by Jerusalem Post.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan